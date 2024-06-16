V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,360 shares of company stock worth $2,221,513. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

