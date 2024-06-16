Findell Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000. Oportun Financial comprises approximately 4.9% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Findell Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.84% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.90 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.