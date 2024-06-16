Timmie Hong Sells 7,437 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MoneyLion Price Performance

MoneyLion stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $897.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.81.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

