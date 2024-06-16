V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $477,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.