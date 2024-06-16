500,000 Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Acquired by Findell Capital Management LLC

Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. KLX Energy Services comprises 3.5% of Findell Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 173,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.53). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLX Energy Services from $11.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Further Reading

