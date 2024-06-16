Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

