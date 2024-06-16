Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 268,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,257,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Trading Down 11.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 93,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 186,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

