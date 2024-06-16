Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 8,164,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,856,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Plug Power Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $10,687,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 234,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

