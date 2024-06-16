Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 5452610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 5.23.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

