Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 202506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

