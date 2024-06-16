Solid State (LON:SOLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,540.00

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($19.61) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.36), with a volume of 19899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.36).

Solid State Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £172.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,303.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,438.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Solid State

In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.19), for a total transaction of £432 ($550.11). In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.19), for a total transaction of £432 ($550.11). Also, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($17.01), for a total value of £20,040 ($25,518.91). Insiders have sold 4,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

