CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.33

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 59800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 12.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

