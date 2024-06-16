MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Stock Price Down 8.2%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.33. Approximately 349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
