Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 2.4%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 125,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 428,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $523.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

