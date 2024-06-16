Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.15

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 4442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $577.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

