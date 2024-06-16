TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,899,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,554,756 shares.The stock last traded at $65.63 and had previously closed at $67.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

