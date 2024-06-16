Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 5,748,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,843,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,208,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 976,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.