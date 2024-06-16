Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 12%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) fell 12% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.05). 451,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 305,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Down 12.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.28.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

