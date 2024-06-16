SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 35,834 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.90.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 13,798 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

