iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 166,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 74,625 shares.The stock last traded at $111.50 and had previously closed at $112.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

