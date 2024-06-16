Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 3.5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 485,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,811,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 423,971 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

