Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.44. 794,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,086,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

