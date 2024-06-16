CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 691,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,705.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCDBF

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.