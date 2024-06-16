Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Rises By 17.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,939,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 3,354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Display Price Performance

Japan Display stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Japan Display

Featured Articles

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

