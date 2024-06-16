Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Rises By 17.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,939,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 3,354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Japan Display Price Performance
Japan Display stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
About Japan Display
