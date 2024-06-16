Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $206.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

