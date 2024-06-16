Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $6,555,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 410,108 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

