Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 577,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $999,306.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,634 shares in the company, valued at $999,306.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 577,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,306.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,306.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Benton Jones bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,027.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.89% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.27.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.