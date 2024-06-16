Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

