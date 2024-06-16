Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fast Retailing Price Performance
Fast Retailing stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $32.08.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
