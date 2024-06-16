V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 6,214 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 28,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

