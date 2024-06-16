Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.