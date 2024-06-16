Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Rises By 18.3%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTCX. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carmell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carmell during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carmell during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Trading Down 0.5 %

CTCX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Carmell has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

