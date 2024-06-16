The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $205.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.