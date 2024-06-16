Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $423.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.26 and a 200 day moving average of $405.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.