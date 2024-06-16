Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

