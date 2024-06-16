V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 4,459 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 799,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,198,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $329.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $181.46 and a 12-month high of $338.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

