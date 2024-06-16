GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $31.85 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,845,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,965,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.