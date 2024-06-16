GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,585,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.32% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after buying an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

