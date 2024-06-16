Mak Capital One Llc Sells 33,933 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,508,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,942,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15.

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $3,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $6,054,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

