Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 350,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 269,620 call options.
NYSE:GME opened at $28.70 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GameStop by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GameStop by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
