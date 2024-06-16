Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 350,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 269,620 call options.

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $28.70 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GameStop by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GameStop by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GME

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.