GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 29,854,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 25,776,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Specifically, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 358.79 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

