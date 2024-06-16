Joseph J. Liberatore Sells 6,638 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 15,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

