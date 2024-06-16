Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 181,443 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,292,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

