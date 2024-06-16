GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $124.07 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 648,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,066,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 5.2% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

