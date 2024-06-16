Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) Sells 21,153 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$428,149.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

LSPD opened at C$20.17 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

