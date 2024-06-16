Diego Rotsztain Sells 5,382 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $380,130.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.0 %

SNEX opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.