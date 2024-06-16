Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $116.15 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

