Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

