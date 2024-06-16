Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 236,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,955. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

