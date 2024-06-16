Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.